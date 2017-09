A Beautiful Weekend!

by Elissia Wilson

Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected for the weekend! On Monday and Tuesday we could potentially see some of the effects of Hurricane Irma, including heavy rain at times and strong winds up to 35 mph (sustained) with gusts up to 60mph.

Today: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday & Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs the mid 80s.