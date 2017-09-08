Alabama First Responders to Get Kits to Help Fight Overdoses

by Rashad Snell

Alabama now has new tools to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, at a news conference Friday in Montgomery, said first responders throughout the state will have access to 600 kits of the lifesaving antidote naloxone to help prevent opioid overdose deaths.

The distribution was made possible through a joint effort with Kaléo Pharma, the Alabama District Attorneys Association, the Office of Prosecution Services, a partnership between Air University and Harvard University and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

More than 700 people died in Alabama due to drug overdoses in 2015, the most current statistics available.

ADPH spokesman Jamey Durham says the kits won’t solve the opioid problem but will provide life-saving medications if necessary.

