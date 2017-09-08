ALDOT Update on Hurricane Irma Evacuations

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Dept. of Transportation says hurricane evacuation routes in Alabama are expected to continue experiencing heavy traffic throughout the weekend as Floridians flee the approach of Hurricane Irma.

Alabama evacuation routes are carrying traffic northbound and westbound from Florida and Georgia. All evacuation routes, especially those in Alabama’s southernmost counties, will remain congested until after landfall, according to ALDOT. Even then, these same routes will see heavy volumes of relief convoys and residents returning through Alabama.

Across southeast Alabama, major routes such as U.S. Highways 231, 331 and 431 are seeing high traffic volumes and congestion. Along 231 from Dothan to Troy, traffic signals have been adjusted to give as much priority time as possible to northbound evacuation traffic.

Across Alabama, construction and maintenance activities and scheduled lane closures are suspended to give priority to evacuation traffic.

“We expect to see continued high traffic volumes and congestion in parts of Alabama as people seek safety from the approaching hurricane,” said ALDOT spokesman Tony Harris. “Our roadways are congested and we’re working closely with state and local law enforcement to keep traffic moving as efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to be patient, drive attentively and safely, and buckle up during their travels. Safety should be the top priority for everyone.”

Motorists can find Alabama traffic and road condition information at http://www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.