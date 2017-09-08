High School Football Scores: Sept. 8, 2017
Lace Up Week Three
AHSAA Scoreboard
Class 7A
Bob Jones 40, James Clemens 14
Central-Phenix City 45, Auburn 28
Grissom 21, Huntsville 9
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Gadsden City 24
Hoover 31, Mountain Brook 21
Jeff Davis 50, Smiths Station 2
Oak Mountain 31, Huffman 0
Prattville 45, Enterprise 21
Spain Park 33, Vestavia Hills 14
Class 6A
Austin 49, Decatur 0
Cullman 31`, Albertville 9
Daphne 26, Saraland 20
Hartselle 35, Athens 7
Hazel Green 50, Columbia 6
Helena 20, Chilton County 7
LeFlore 22, B.C. Rain 10
Oxford 42, Brewer 7
Class 5A
Demopolis 47, Central-Tuscaloosa 6
Guntersville 49, Boaz 7
Hayden 37, West Point 18
Lawrence County 49, St. John Paul II Catholic 7
Lee-Huntsville 45, Russellville 0
Mae Jemison 35, East Limestone 0
Mortimer Jordan 41, Springville 14
St. Paul’s Episcopal 44, Wilcox Central 0
Sylacauga 45, Lincoln 24
Wenonah 38, Woodlawn 12
Class 4A
Alabama Christian 38, Bullock County 12
Andalusia 54, Monroe County 0
Dale County 38, Trinity Presbyterian 6
Deshler 20, Central-Florence 7
Hamilton 28, Haleyville 21
Leeds 41, Elmore County 14
Madison County 45, Hatton 6
Rogers 48, Danville 0
Thomasville 36, W.S. Neal 19
UMS-Wright 41, Escambia County 8
Winfield 41, Cordova 12
Class 3A
Clarke County 41, Bayside Academy 10
Colbert County 63, East Lawrence 8
Colbert Heights 17, Clements 14
Geraldine 47, Pisgah 21
Lauderdale County 21, West Morgan 15
Lexington 47, Elkmont 15
Mobile Christian 27, Excel 0
Oakman 28, Midfield 27
Pike County 42, B.B. Comer 0
Plainview 35, North Sand Mountain 11
Slocomb 26, Providence Christian 7
Susan Moore 35, Winston County 14
Sylvania 42, Cedar Bluff 0
Class 2A
Fyffe 62, Asbury 0
Ider 27, Collinsville 14
Section 20, Gaston 6
Class 1A
Coosa Christian 25, Valley Head 6
Highland Home 55, Ellwood Christian 8
Houston County 54, Red Level 0
Lynn 28, Meek 12
Wadley 62, Appalachian 0