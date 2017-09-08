Teen Charged with Assault in Sheldon Lane Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Police Department charged Jacobi Johnson, 19, in connection to a July 15 assault that occurred in the 3100 block of Sheldon Lane.

Johnson was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. MPD placed him in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held under bonds totaling $60,000.

Justin Martin, 22, and Allen Miles, 17, were previously charged in connection with the assault.

MPD initiated its investigation after the victim, a teenage male, sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD’s investigation determined that the assault involved a dispute that occurred during a game of dice. The investigation subsequently identified Johnson, Martin and Miles as the suspects.