Troy Gentry of Country Music Duo “Montgomery Gentry” Killed in Copter Crash

Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The official website for the country music duo “Montgomery Gentry” says Troy Gentry, half of the duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford. The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night.

The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon. The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names. The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

FEMA Supply Trucks At Maxwell Air Force Base, Read...
ALDOT Update on Hurricane Irma Evacuations
Salvation Army in Selma to Help with Irma Relief
Alabama First Responders to Get Kits to Help Fight...