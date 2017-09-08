Troy University Cancels Classes Monday and Tuesday Because of Irma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University has canceled classes at all Alabama campuses on Monday and Tuesday because of the approach of Hurricane Irma. Below is a statement from Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins:

To the TROY Community:

Recent forecasts indicate that severe conditions related to Hurricane Irma will begin to impact Alabama starting Sunday evening. The safety of the University community is our highest priority; therefore, we have made the decision to cancel classes at all Alabama campuses on Monday and Tuesday to allow students to safely travel home, or make other preparations for the approach of this storm.

Sites in Florida and Georgia are also closed.

We encourage all students, faculty and staff to support our Trojans tomorrow as we take on the Hornets of Alabama State University. We expect good weather to remain with us in Alabama through the weekend.

We encourage TROY Online students to monitor email and Canvas for updates on how the storm will impact online classes.

We will continue to monitor the hurricane as it approaches and will communicate via email and the SOS alert system. If you have not signed up for SOS messaging, you may subscribe at https://sos.troy.edu/subscribe.html. We also encourage students to monitor local television stations, as we will also provide our information to the news media.

There will be provisions for shelter on campus for students remaining in Troy. Students will receive updates about the status of campus shelters via SOS messages and email. Essential campus functions including dining, public safety and resident halls will remain operational.

Support our Trojans tomorrow at The Vet, and keep your safety as the top priority.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those directly in the path of this storm.

Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.