Florida Evacuees Anticipating Hurricane Irma

by Danielle Wallace

It’s not voluntary tourism for many people from Florida that are in Montgomery this weekend. Instead they are in the Capitol City to escape Hurricane Irma.

“We got here yesterday so we really haven’t done much but we’re kind of exploring-seeing around the downtown area,” says Natalia Uribe.

Some have been exploring for a few days, touring the city.

“We’ve never been in downtown Montgomery and we’re seeing the sights,” says Nancy Rafferty.

“We’re going to the Rosa Parks museum, maybe some barbecue and check out some music tonight,” says Adam Mautner.

But while they wait the storm out in Montgomery.

They are concerned for those back home who decided not leave.

“We’re really worried because a lot of them are in condos and they’re up ten, twelve floors and and they’re in good shape-some of them. Some are not and if they lose power, they’re going to wish that they left town,” says Earl Rafferty.

For some, there was no choice but to stay.

“My dad is at home. He’s a police officer who’s going to help with recovery and aftermath of hurricane irma and my mom is a nurse. She will be working at a hospital helping with some of the injured and people who got left behind,” says Conner Hernnan.

Earl and Nancy Rafferty say their biggest concern is storm surge near their home in St. Petersburg.

“They’re talking about surges that could get this high. So it could take a while for it to drain off,” says Earl Rafferty.

“We’ve been keeping track and seeing if we’re going to get surges and it certainly looks like we’re going to get high water surges because we’re on the gulf,” says Nancy Rafferty.

They say while they are concerned, right now they are just thankful to be safe and make the most of their time.

“We’re going to make an adventure out of it,” says Nancy Rafferty.