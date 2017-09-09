Gov. Kay Ivey Activates State Emergency Operations Center

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in Clanton to level one and the activation of the Alabama National Guard for state active duty, due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irma and the state’s role in supporting evacuees from other states who are here.

“I want to ensure that our people are in place to respond immediately to whatever Irma may bring our way,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement.

A level one activation requires an extensive state response, providing support to local governments where local resources may be overwhelmed. This level of activation ensures, the SEOC is fully staffed for 24 hour operations by the command staff and the following sections: operations, planning, logistics and finance/administration.

National Guard active duty personnel will also provide additional planning and force generation personnel throughout the state to assist areas that will have the greatest impact from Hurricane Irma.

Adjutant General Sheryl E. Gordon said in a statement, “Providing defense support to civilian authorities is a core mission for the Alabama National Guard. Our Soldiers and Airman are highly trained, well equipped and ready to respond to assist our fellow citizens in Alabama.”

The SEOC will remain activated at level one until the threat for Hurricane Irma diminishes. For the latest information on Alabama preparedness events of resources available to Hurricane Irma evacuees you can visit: http://governor.alabama.gov/Irma.