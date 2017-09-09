Hurricane Irma: Closings and Cancellations

by Alabama News Network Staff

These are the closings and cancellations that have been made because of Hurricane Irma’s expected impact on parts of Alabama:

SCHOOLS:

Auburm University – Classes cancelled Monday

AUM – Classes cancelled Monday

Crenshaw County Schools – closed Monday

Troy University – Classes cancelled at all Alabama, Florida and Georgia campuses Monday and Tuesday

Wallace Community College – Closed Monday and Tuesday

MAJOR BUSINESSES:

Publix – Area stores closing 5PM Sunday, closed Monday

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest closings and cancellations.