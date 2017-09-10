Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department Hosts Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

by Danielle Wallace

People across the country will remember 9/11 and the victims that were killed at the World Trade Center that day in 2001.

In Montgomery, the Pike Road Volunteer Fire Department hosted their annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Teams of firefighters climb 22 flights of stairs at the RSA Tower 5 times during the event. It represents the 110 story World Trade Center.

People from the public also participated in the event, each of them carrying flags and a name of a first responder killed on 9/11.

“People take their time. It is done to honor and to remember. People were effected by nine-eleven and it is done to filter that,” says coordinator Dana Grubbs.

Participating required a $30 registration fee. Funds from the memorial go to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.