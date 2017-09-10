Tropical Storm Force Winds Likely Monday

by Ben Lang

Our main focus is on hurricane Irma, which is currently moving up the western Florida peninsula as a powerful category 2 storm. Sustained winds as of 4PM were at 110mph, with gusts to 140 mph near the center of circulation. Irma will directly impact our area, beginning tonight with the greatest impacts expected throughout Monday. Tonight, temperatures will still be rather cool. Lows drop to around 60. Winds will be on the increase overnight, sustained at 15-25 mph and gusting to around 30. Rain will also be on the increase after midnight.

Winds will increase into the 20-30mph range by Monday morning. Heavy rainfall will be likely, especially for areas east of I-65. Winds continue to increase through the afternoon. Sustained winds will reach the 30-40mph threshold east of I-65, with gusts 50mph or greater. Winds west of Alabama will be sustained at 20-30mph, gusts possibly as high as 50.

Heavy rain will also be falling on Monday as Irma’s center of circulation makes its way towards east Alabama. The heaviest rain will be across east Alabama. Totals could reach 2-4″. West Alabama’s rain totals will be approximately 1-3″.

Winds will gradually decrease towards midnight on Monday, and the heaviest rainfall will depart to the north entering Tuesday morning. Winds could still be a little on the gusty side through Tuesday, but much lower in the 10-20mph range. The rest of the week will trend much better. High temperatures will gradually increase this week. On Thursday, the area should be dry with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Looks good heading into the weekend, but it will be warmer again with humidity returning. Look for mostly sunny skies / temps in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.