Dallas Co. Churches Provide Shelter to Hurricane Victims

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Churches in Dallas County are offering help to hurricane victims by providing temporary shelter for people in the area who need it.

Church leaders are providing a warm, dry place for victims of Hurricane Irma.

No Limit Church in Valley Grande has the space to accommodate about fifty people.

The church is also providing victims with meals and some toiletries.

“As a church we base our instructions off the Bible,” said No Limit Church Pastor Matthew Kimis.

“So, one of the things it says is ‘If you’ve done anything for the least of these, those who are hurting, you’ve actually done it for Jesus.’ So, when we’re helping these people we’re giving back to God and we’re giving back to people.”

Macedonia Apostolic Church in Selma is also serving as an emergency temporary shelter for hurricane victims.