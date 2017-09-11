EMA & Residents Prepare for Tropical Storm Irma

by Andrew James

As Tropical Storm Irma moves into the Montgomery area many people living in the Cloverdale area are worried about downed trees because of strong winds.

“We always get a little butterflies in our stomach when we hear that living in Cloverdale,” explained Jeff Keiffer.

He’s lived in Cloverdale for long enough to know what can happen during storms. In his 15 years in the neighborhood, he’s seen his fair share of power outages, downed trees and damaged homes.

The trees we hope for the best and hope they don’t come down on you,” he added.

He has also moved all of his patio furniture to the back yard where he hopes they’ll be shielded from the wind.

Neighbors on Lebron Street in Old Cloverdale are also worried a large pile of freshly cut down limbs could become flying debris if the winds pick up.

“They can be picked up by the wind and go through windows, houses, they could be almost projectile into anything,” Keiffer explained.

That’s why he’ll be keeping a close watch as Irma comes into town, and he’s not alone, the Emergency Operation Center was packed Monday.

“We’re all just ready to help respond in any way we can and help any of the responding agencies with any resources they need,” shared EMA Director Christina Thornton.

EMA Director Christi Thornton says now is the time to prepare and to also help your neighbors.