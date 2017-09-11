Montgomery County Commissioners Complete 50 Hours of Professional Training

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery County Commissioners Isaiah Sankey and Ronda Walker recently joined an elite group of Alabama county officials by each completing 50 hours of professional development training – training on the responsibilities of the county commission – from the Alabama Local Government Training Institute (ALGTI). The commissioners were recognized for this achievement at the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) 89thAnnual Convention held in August.

Referred to as the Commissioner Education Program, the 50-hour program emphasizes training on financial management and planning, public works practices, ethical and legal requirements, personnel administration, economic development and community leadership, and the roles and responsibilities of public service.

The unique program was created in 1994 by act of the Alabama Legislature as a mandatory program for first-time county commissioners. Classes are supervised by the ALGTI board of directors, which is composed of county officials involved in ACCA, educators and members of the Alabama Legislature.

“Continuing education for our county officials will always remain one of the association’s priorities for our membership,” said Sonny Brasfield, ACCA Executive Director. “As with any organization, sharing new ideas and information is the best way to grow and prosper. The involvement of county employees and officials only enhances our efforts to improve county government and the services it provides at the local level.”

The Association of County Commissions of Alabama is a statewide organization speaking for all 67 counties with ONE voice. It promotes improved county government services in Alabama, offers educational programs for county officials and their staff members, administers insurance programs for county governments and employees, offers legal advice, and represents the interests of county government before state and federal organizations and agencies.