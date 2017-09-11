Prattville Business to Provide Free Meals to Hurricane Evacuees

by Rashad Snell

Beginning at 12pm, Tuesday, September 12th, Blossman Gas of Prattville is offering free, hot meals to those who evacuated to the region escaping the path of Hurricane Irma. The meals will be provided at the Doster Community Center at 424 S. Northington Street.

Blossman Gas will be preparing about 600 meals, and evacuees are encouraged by the city to come early to participate. Blossman’s Josh Register says, “Our city saw the generosity of people several years ago when we suffered a tornado and now it is time for Prattville to give back. We are a caring community and we need to step up and help these people in a desperate time of need.”

Please note: this meal was postponed from originally scheduled date of September 11th, due to inclement weather. For more details, contact the City of Prattville Parks and Recreation Department at 334-595-0800.