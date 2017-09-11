Wind & Rain From Irma Moves Into The River Region

by Elissia Wilson

Tropical Storm warnings will continue for central and east Alabama through tonight as Tropical Storm Irma continues to weaken. Between 1-5″ of rain and gusty winds up to 50 mph will be possible in our area.

Rest of Today: Cloudy and windy with heavy rain at times; expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and temperatures steady in the 60s.

Tonight: Windy with showers; expect lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: A chance of scattered showers early then partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 80s.