Clearing & Drying Out !

by Shane Butler

What’s left of Irma continues to move away from us. This will allow clearing and drier conditions to settle back across the area. Sunshine combined with warmer southwest winds will send temps into the 80s the remainder of the week. Some moisture will creep into the region going into the weekend. We could see scat’d showers developing especially southern areas Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend. Despite any rain activity, it’s still going to warm with highs around 90 Sunday and most of next week. In the tropics, there’s hurricane Jose but data is suggesting this storm will stay away from the US east coast and head out to sea early next week.