FEMA Trucks Leave Alabama Headed to Florida

by Rashad Snell

A convoy of federal emergency management trucks was preparing to head to Florida from an Alabama staging area to help with Irma recovery.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled 180 trucks to depart Alabama for Florida on Tuesday. That’s according to Richard Brewer, the director of external affairs for FEMA’s Center for Domestic Preparedness.

FEMA had staged 930 tractor-trailer trucks at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery ahead of the storm’s arrival.

FEMA maintains large stores of food, bottled water, medical supplies, cots and blankets that are pre-packed and strategically placed at locations throughout the United States. Those supplies were pre-staged on semi-trucks so they can be driven into the disaster zone after the storm passes.