Irma Evacuees Fill Roland Cooper State Park

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Hundreds of Irma evacuees in Wilcox County have started making their way back to Florida while hundreds more have remained in the area waiting for the opportunity to return home safely.

Evacuees from Hurricane Irma packed Roland Cooper State Park in Camden.

EMA officials estimate the number of evacuees in the county at about 500.

The Camden community has been providing dinner for evacuees.

“I got to tell you, I have been handling this just fine until I went to that dinner and I got rather emotional because I think it hit me then, you know, I was a refugee, you know running from something and what it meant. So, I really appreciate it, the community,” said evacuee Joe Ballard.

Irma slammed into the state of Florida Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane.

Florida Emergency Management officials say more than five million customers are without electricity.