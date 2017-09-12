Irma Exits, Improving Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain will end early today, and our winds will be dying down as well, but still remaining breezy in the 10-20 mph range. As the remnants of Irma pull to the north, drier air will wrap in behind the system and we should see some sunshine, but it will remain cool with highs in the lower 70s.

ANOTHER X-CLASS SOLAR FLARE: Departing sunspot AR2673 erupted again on Sept.10th (1606 UT), producing a major X8-class solar flare. A moderately strong solar radiation storm is underway as protons accelerated by the blast swarm around our planet. Shortwave radio blackouts over the Americas and around Earth’s poles have also been observed in the aftermath of the explosion

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: We will hang on to the risk of a few widely scattered showers Wednesday and Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds with a warming trend. The high Wednesday will be in the lower 80s, followed by mid 80s Thursday. Friday looks warm and dry with a good supply of sunshine and a high in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Our weekend looks dry and warm, but a dew scattered showers are possible during the afternoon hours. We are forecasting more sun than clouds with highs in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the lower 60s. Rolling into early next week, little change in the pattern, meaning warm and dry weather for at least the first half of the week.

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose will do a loop in the western Atlantic over the next week, and still can’t completely rule our a threat to the U.S. over the next ten days. At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 69.0 West. Jose is moving toward the east near 6 mph and this motion is expected to continue today. A turn toward the southeast is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the southwest by Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph

with higher gusts. Some additional weakening is possible during the next day or so, and Jose could weaken to a tropical storm later today. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches).

WAY OUT IN THE ATLANTIC: Widespread showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are poorly organized. Upper-level winds are not expected to support significant development while the system moves northwestward to northward for the next few days. Formation chance through five days…10%.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Ryan