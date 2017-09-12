For Profit-College Fraud Claims Could be Held Up for Months

Posted:

by Darryl Hood

Tens of thousands of former students who say they were swindled by for-profit colleges are being left in limbo as the Trump administration delays action on requests for loan forgiveness. The administration is waiting until it can rewrite Obama-era rules designed to protect those who say they were defrauded.

The for-profit college industry had sought a rewrite of the rules, and found allies in the White House and Education Department. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has hired a former DeVry University official to oversee investigations of fraud at the colleges.

The agency is sitting on more than 65,000 unapproved loan-forgiveness claims.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle lawsuits contending his now-defunct Trump University misled consumers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

Tensions Between Trump and Sessions May Be Cooling...
Key Dates in the Tenure of Jeff Sessions
Trump Sued for Blocking Some of His Critics on Twi...
President Trump Pleased with Sessions Testimony