U.S. Senate Race Heats Up with New Attack Ad

by Ellis Eskew

In two weeks, voters will head to the polls for the U.S. Senate seat runoff between Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

You’ve probably seen the attack ads.

An ad against Luther Strange was just released. And it is linked to Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says Bannon is against the so called “establishment” of Washington.

“Bannon is aligned with Moore and his evangelical and zealous right wing supporters and he is against Luther Strange simply because Mitch McConnell and republican establishment have funded Luther Strange’s campaign,” said Flowers.

Luther Strange was appointed by then Governor Robert Bentley.

He was also supported by President Trump before the August primary.

But polls show Roy Moore is leading the race.