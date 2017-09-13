Birmingham-Southern College Cuts Tuition by Over 50 Percent

by Rashad Snell

Tuition and fees are going down at Birmingham-Southern College.

The university said Tuesday that it’s reducing tuition and mandatory fees by more than 50 percent starting in fall 2018.

Al.com reports officials say the drop in tuition is expected to allow the college to grow enrollment. Currently, BSC has 1,300 students.

Tuition for the 2017-18 academic year was $35,840. Beginning next year, tuition will be $17,650.

In a statement, BSC President Linda Flaherty-Goldsmith said the marketplace spoke and they listened.

