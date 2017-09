Feeling Like Late Summer

by Shane Butler

We are on our way to sunnier and warmer weather pattern the next several days. Temps will warm into the mid to upper 80s with lower 90s late weekend into next week. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers or t-storms Friday through Sunday but most spots should remain dry. Our weather will take on the look and feel of late summer with little change in sight. In the tropics there’s Jose but it still looks like this storm will stay away from the US east coast.