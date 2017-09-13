Four People Shot at Party in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating a weekend shooting that left four people injured.

Police say two women got into a fight at a party on the 900 block of Kings Bend Road Saturday.

They say when the boyfriend of one of the women got involved people started shooting.

They say four people were shot and about thirty shell casings were collected from the scene.

“There were multiple types of caliber casings found on the ground so it tells us that there was multiple shooters,” said Lt. Tory Neely.

“At least one rifle and at least two types of caliber handguns were used.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information call Selma Police at (334) 874-6611.