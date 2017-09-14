Efforts To Land The T-100 Trainer Jet In Tuskegee Continue

by Jalea Brooks

Tuskegee could become the manufacturing site of a new U.S. Air Force training jet, which could create hundreds of new jobs. Tuskegee has been in the running for several months now to get the latest T-100 jet trainer planes at Molton Field.

Leonardo DRS plans to create an advanced assembly center at Tuskegee’s Moton Field. It’s very humbling for us, to be able to be part of this community and with the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen as it relates to the US Air Force, its truly a privilege” says Steven Cortese, Executive Vice President of Leonardo DRS, Washington operations.

The company based out of Italy, selected Tuskegee from an initial 143 potential sites around the country.Now community leaders in Tuskegee are discussing how to move the project forward.

Jo Turnham,Director of Macon County Economic Development says the entire Tuskegee community could benefit from the pending deal. For the last several months they’ve been making sure their voices are heard.

“We’ve asked a lot of organizations to pass resolutions in support of this, the national bar association, the NAACP, we’ve had sororities, fraternities the county commission, other governmental bodies , we’ve gotten personal letters of support from members of congress” says Turnham.

The 2-3 million dollar facility would create close to 750 jobs, that’s why Turnham says its important to get everyone involved,

“We’ve even got young people in middle school that have written letters to the white house saying this is how it would change my life it came so you know if there’s a pressure point we’re touching it” he explains.

The company plans to build 350 jet trainers that will be used to train the F-35 pilots.A decision is expected by the end of 2017.