Governor Kay Ivey Officially Announces Conecuh Ridge Whiskey Distillery Locating to Troy

by Danielle Wallace

Governor Kay Ivey made an exciting announcement in Troy. Conecuh Ridge Whiskey Distillery is officially making it’s way to Troy.

The city is investing $1.6 million into a 76 acre property for the facility that will be located of Trojan Way in Troy. The distillery is marketed under Clyde May’s Whiskey. It’s expected to bring 30 to 50 jobs with an hourly wage between $25 to $26.

“That’s means a lot. So when our moms and dads are gainfully employed, they can provide for their families and give the future generation assurance that there will be good paying jobs right here at home,” says Governor Kay Ivey.

Officials say the time frame for the distillery to be completed would be in 18 to 24 months.