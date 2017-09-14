Lockheed Martin Unveils New Training Facility

by Danielle Wallace

Lockheed Martin’s more than 450 employees will soon adjust to a new space.

“The relationship that we have to establish this building. It allows us to train our employees with new technology which allows us to remain more competitive,” says Jason Crager, Pike County Operations Director.

Crager believes the facility will attract new businesses, which is in turn good for the local economy.

“Here, employees continue their education with online courses. We will also teach basic skills-training and certifications,” says Crager.

The $2 million project is funded by Alabama Industrial Development Training.

“They really needed a place to be able to pull their people in and do the training they need,” says Ed Castile, Executive Director of AIDT.

Officials say the need for the state-of the art facility was based off of Lockheed’s job growth and required training needs.

“We’ve just been very honored to assist them with training from the state,” says Castile.