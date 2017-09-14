More Sun than Clouds, Warmer Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

TOMORROW/FRIDAY: An upper ridge will begin to build into the Southeast today, and it will finally nudge Irma’s leftovers off to the northeast. The sun will return, and so will warmer temperatures as we are expecting lower 80s today, then mid to upper 80s Friday. Though we should all remain dry, we will mention the possibility of a lingering isolated shower or two tomorrow, but these should not amount to much.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Little change in the forecast for the weekend as there will remain the chance of a handful of scattered afternoon showers both days, but most locations look to remain dry and warm. Highs will be in the upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Looking good for high school games Friday night; mostly fair with temperatures falling from near 78 at kickoff into the low 70s by the fourth quarter.

Auburn hosts Mercer Saturday afternoon (3:00p CT kickoff)… we project a party sunny sky with only a small risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures near 85 at kickoff, falling into the upper 70s by the final whistle.

And, Alabama hosts the Colorado State Rams at Bryant Denny Stadium Saturday evening (6:00p CT kickoff)… mostly fair with temperatures falling from the low 80s through the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Little change in the pattern as the ridge remains in place, meaning warm and dry weather for most of the week. Highs should hold in the mid and upper 80s, which is fairly typical for the third week in September. Looking long range, the models hint at a major pattern change over the U.S., allowing a trough to dig down into the West, while ridging builds in over the East. It would appear the final week of September and heading into October will be cooler out West, with warmer weather for East.

HURRICANE JOSE: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Jose was located near latitude 25.1 North, longitude 66.5 West. Jose is moving toward the west near 3 mph. A turn toward the northwest with an increase in forward speed is expected later today. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the several days, but Jose could weaken to a Tropical Storm by Friday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 986 mb (29.12 inches).

ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A tropical wave located about 700 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for gradual development of this system through early next week while it moves westward at around 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…40 percent.

FEATURE 2: Another tropical wave, located just offshore of the west coast of Africa, is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Some gradual development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph across the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Formation chance through 5 days…30 percent.

Next two names on the list are Lee and Maria.

Have a great day!

Ryan