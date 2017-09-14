UPS Adds All-Electric Delivery Trucks to its Fleet

by Darryl Hood

UPS is introducing all-electric delivery trucks to its U.S. fleet.

Daimler Trucks said Thursday that United Parcel Service Inc. is its first U.S. customer for the Fuso eCanter light-duty truck. UPS said it will use three of the trucks at various locations.

The Fuso eCanter can drive 62 miles on a charge. Daimler says the truck will save UPS $1,000 for every 6,000 miles it travels compared to a conventional diesel truck.

Daimler also is providing eight Fuso eCanters to four New York nonprofit groups, including Habitat for Humanity.

Mitsubishi Fuso – which is part of Daimler Trucks – will make the eCanter for the U.S. market in Portugal.

Daimler plans to make 500 eCanter trucks over the next two years, with larger scale production beginning in 2019.

