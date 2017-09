Hit-or-Miss Storms This Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.