Renault-Nissan Wants to Make ‘Robo-Taxis’

by Darryl Hood

Carmaker Renault-Nissan wants to make a “robo-taxi,” driverless public transport vehicles and autonomous cars aimed at the mass market.

It’s all part of the alliance’s strategic plan released Friday, which focuses on spreading electric and autonomous vehicles into affordable price ranges.

The alliance announced that through 2022 it will expand development of vehicles with different levels of autonomous technology, starting with partial human monitoring and ending with a fully driverless car that can ride on highways.

It also said it is seeking to be a “key operator” of driverless ride-hailing services and to provide autonomous vehicles for public transit and car-sharing. It did not provide specific targets or potential partners.

