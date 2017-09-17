Humane Society of Elmore County Hosts Bark in the Park

by Danielle Wallace

It was a fun day in the park for many dog owners Saturday in Elmore County.

The Humane Society of Elmore County hosted their annual Bark in the Park. In addition to different activities, the event included a pup parade. There were also adoptable dogs available from the Elmore County Humane Society. The event benefits the organiztion and their efforts to help pets in the area. Coordinators say it is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“It’s a fun thing people look forward to bring their dogs out. Most of the fundraisers you don’t get to bring your dog and this is where people can come out, they can find fun things for their dogs,” says Lucia Pendland.

Admission to the event was $5 per person.