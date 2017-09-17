Movie-Goers Get a First Watch of Lego Nijago Movie at AMC

by Danielle Wallace

Many people received free passes for the the Lego Nijago movie screening.

The screening was held at the AMC in Montgomery Saturday. The movie is about young ninjas, defending their home, Ninjago City. We caught up with a few movie goers to find out what they liked about the movie and why they decided to come out.

“What I really like about the movie is they use, for the characters a frame, by themselves-which took probably a long time,” says Emily Cutchins.

“I just saw the trailer, I thought it looked really cool and so and so I came out here,” says Charlie Saunders.

The movie officially releases in theaters this Friday, September 22nd.