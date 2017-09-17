Special U.S. Senate Election

Luther Strange wins endorsement.

by Tim Lennox

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) has endorsed the man appointed to the other Alabama U.S. Senate seat in a bid for a full term in office.

Shelby says Luther Strange…”not only understands the complex issues facing our nation, but he is also poised to help continue Alabama’s growth and economic development. Luther Strange is the man for the job,” according to a news release from the Strange campaign.

The endorsement comes on the heels of an announcement by the White House that President Trump will visit Huntsville next weekend in support of the Strange campaign. He had already tweeted his endorsement.

Trump won Alabama with one of the biggest margins of any state in the 2016 Presidential Election. Shelby has been elected to successive U.S. Senate terms since 1987.

Strange and former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore have agreed to a debate in Montgomery next Thursday. They will go head to head in a Republican Primary runoff election on September 26th. The runoff winner will face Democratic Nominee Doug Jones in a Special General Election in December.

The U.S. Senate seat became open when President Trump appointed Jeff Sessions U.S. Attorney General. Then Governor Robert Bentley appointed Strange. The appointment came as Strange was reportedly investigating Bentley, who was forced to resign as part of a plea deal.