Auburn QB Sean White Dismissed from Team

by Rashad Snell

1/1 sean white mug

Auburn backup quarterback is no longer apart of the Auburn football program.

In a statement by head coach, Guz Malzahn, he stated “he has made poor decisions that are not in the best interest of our program”.

White was arrested on a charge of public intoxication early Sunday morning. Jail records show that the 21-year-old White was taken to the Lee County Detention Center at 3:28 a.m. He was jailed on $500 bond. White had just returned from a two-game suspension against Mercer.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)