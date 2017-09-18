District Judge Michelle Thomason Announces Run for Court of Civil Appeals

by Alabama News Network Staff

Baldwin County District Judge Michelle Thomason has announced her candidacy for the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals. Thomason, a Republican, will seek the seat that is held by Judge Craig Pittman.

Pittman, who will be retiring at the end of his term, has endorsed Thomason as his replacement.

Thomason is the presiding District Judge in Baldwin County, serving her 12th year on the bench.

She currently serves on the legislative committee for the Alabama District Judges Association, co-chairman of the Education Committee for the Alabama Judicial College, member of the Alabama Supreme Court committee for the Rules of Judicial Administration, member of the Alabama Judicial Reallocation Commission, is a charter member of the Board of Directors of Baldwin Substance Abuse Services and is the immediate past president of the Alabama District Judges Association.

The Republican Primary will be held June 5, 2018.