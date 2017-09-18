Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Rash Of Lawn Equipment And Trailer Thefts

by Jalea Brooks

If you live in Montgomery County, you may want to keep an eye on your lawn equipment. The Sheriff’s office is investigating a rash of thefts right now. It includes more than 15-thousand dollars worth of trailers.

Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says it happens often this time of year, and that “people will go to the extreme about stealing to get your lawn equipment and your utility trailer”. The sheriff’s advice to keep your property where it belongs? Make it as hard as possible on thieves .

“Make sure that you lock it, double lock it, back it into a position where they can’t get around it., back it up to the garage instead of having it behind the vehicle and be sure that they have no way of maneuvering that trailer from behind the vehicle” explains Cunningham.

When it comes to getting these stolen items back, Cunningham says it’s almost impossible without a very important piece of information. “How many people record the number on their blower, their weed eater? See these are the things that these guys and girls are stealing and it’s kind of hard to say it’s yours if you don’t have anything on it or have it engraved or something such as that” says Cunningham.

To make things a bit easier for you, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office recently introduced Operation ID the secure county database helps you keep track of the serial numbers of your most valuable possessions.