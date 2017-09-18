Thousands of Students come out for College and Career Night

by Ellis Eskew

Thousands of high school students and their parents now know a little more about their options after graduation.

The Junior League of Montgomery held its 33rd annual College and Career Night.

It was held at the Renaissance Convention Center Monday night.

Over 70 different colleges and universities there.

Area juniors and seniors could come learn a little more about their options.

“I plan on going to the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Then after that, I plan on going into the Army,” said senior Jaheim Minklea.

Organizers say the event gets bigger every year.

“We actually have almost 3 thousand people that come through the door now. We’ve added something on every year. This year we are doing two different scholarships. 500 dollar scholarships to the students,” said JL Montgomery President, Felicia Long.

There was also a scholarship seminar and financial assistance seminar offered.