Two Auburn University Transit Bus Drivers Charged with Rape

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

Two men who worked for a company that runs the Auburn University transit system are charged in the alleged rape of a student on one of the buses.

The Auburn city police department says Monday that 32-year-old James Don Johnson Jr. of Auburn, Alabama, and 51-year-old Tony Martin Patillo of Columbus, Georgia, were arrested Saturday. Each is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in the Friday night attack.

Police say Johnson was driving a bus while Patillo was in the back of the vehicle raping an 18-year-old woman. A passerby later reported seeing Patillo standing over the woman on a city street.

It was not immediately clear whether either man has an attorney. Each was jailed under $125,000 bond.

The university says the bus company has fired the men.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Related Posts

Selma Man Found at Home Dead on Burned Bed
District Judge Michelle Thomason Announces Run for...
Interstate Resurfacing Project to Begin in Butler ...
CFPB Fines Student Loan Holder, Debt Collector