Investigation of Ransomware Attack on Montgomery County Government Computers

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery County authorities are investigating a ransomware attack on government computers. The attack has impacted several services that the county provides, especially at the probate office.

As of late this morning, a county spokesperson says the probate office can’t process vehicle tags, registrations, business licenses or marriage licenses, although the driver license system is operating.

The spokesperson says no information has been stolen in the attack and there is no concern that county employees nor the public would have their information stolen.

The spokesperson says that computer experts are investigating what caused the ransomware attack and how to make repairs. The FBI has been contacted, as have computer security providers.

