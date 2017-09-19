President Trump to Campaign for Luther Strange in Huntsville

by Rashad Snell

President Donald Trump’s trip to Alabama to campaign for Sen. Luther Strange has been moved to Friday.

The Strange campaign announced Monday that Trump will visit the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Friday. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. The campaign said ticket information will be released later.

The president’s visit to Alabama comes four days before the Sept. 26 Republican runoff between Strange and Roy Moore, the state’s former chief justice. Strange is in a heated battle with Moore for the Republican nomination for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat.

Trump, who has endorsed Strange, announced the visit to Alabama over the weekend with a tweet.

“‘Big Luther’ is a great guy who gets things done!” Trump tweeted.

The visit had originally been planned for Saturday.

