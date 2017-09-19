Sarah Palin Coming to Montgomery to Campaign for Roy Moore

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Republican vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin will campaign for Roy Moore in Montgomery on Thursday. She will be a part of a bus tour that will stop at the Union Station Train Shed.

Moore is facing Sen. Luther Strange in a Republican runoff on Tuesday.

The Great America Alliance says that Palin will attend a rally after Moore and Strange face off in a debate. That debate is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. at the RSA Activity Center, 201 Dexter Avenue.

Palin says Moore “has shown he has what it takes to stand up to the out-of-touch political establishment.” Former Trump strategist Sebastian Gorka will also appear.

The Great America Alliance, which was formed to push President Donald Trump’s agenda, is backing Moore. Trump has endorsed Strange and is coming to Alabama on Friday to campaign for him in Huntsville.

The winner of Tuesday’s runoff will advance to the Dec. 12 general election to face the Democratic nominee, former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones.

