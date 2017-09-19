Still No City Operating Budget for 2018

by Ellis Eskew

There’s still no operating budget in place for the Capital City’s upcoming fiscal year.

The Montgomery City Council could not come to an agreement Tuesday night because of what was in the budget.

The lodging tax increase was voted down in a previous meeting. But it appeared back in the budget as an amendment.

Some councilmen had issues with the procedure.

“The last time the lodging tax increase was voted down. I am under the impression it was over with. You can bring it up anytime. Then we come back and I don’t know anything about it until I get up here and then there is an amendment to amend the budget by bringing up the lodging tax. To me, that’s the wrong way to do it,” said Councilman Fred Bell.

Ultimately, the $242 million budget was not voted on.

Mayor Todd Strange says it was a let down.

“I am very disappointed. You know, because we have been working with this city council. They asked us to get it to them early. We got it 2 weeks early,” said Strange.

The council will have another chance to vote on the budget on October 3rd.