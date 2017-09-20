by Shane Butler

Summer isn’t showing any signs of letting up this week. Fall officially begins Friday but summer-like heat will be holding on until further notice. Upper 80s to lower 90s will be common each afternoon. Isolated showers/t-storms are possible but most spots remain dry over the next several days. In the tropics, hurricane Maria continues to plow through the Caribbean. The storm has weakened a bit but indications are it will strengthen into a major hurricane and brush Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas. Longer range model data suggest the storm will stay off the US east coast but it’s still too early to be certain.