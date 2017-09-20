Afternoon Scattered Showers & Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Today:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tonight:  A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday:  A slight chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly sunny with highs near 90°.

