Female Suffers Life-Threatening Gunshot Wound in Gibson Street Shooting

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting in the Highland Garden area.

An adult female sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound at about 9 p.m. while in the 1600 block of Gibson Street. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

No arrests have been made and nothing additional is available.