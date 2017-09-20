Popular Dangerous Apps for Teens

by Ellis Eskew

A warning to parents of teenagers: popular apps on your child’s phone could get them into trouble.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey wants to warn parents about two popular apps.

One is called “TBH” and another is “Marco Polo.”

She says the apps can allow a predator in to communicate with your child including sending video messages to them.

She says parents need to talk to their kids about the dangers.

“Communication is number one. You got to tell them what you expect out of them with their phone use but also they got to feel safe like they can come to you if they have done something stupid and sent inappropriate photographs and get help,” said Casey.

Casey has a Facebook page she has dedicated to smart phone safety for parents.