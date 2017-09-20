Push for Downtown Grocery Store

by Andrew James

With every business grand opening and new construction project in downtown Montgomery, city leaders say we’re getting closer to having a grocery store downtown.

Many people have been pushing for a grocery store with new residential options downtown. As apartments open, city leaders say people are looking for places to shop.

Mayor Todd Strange says he recently spoke to the CEO of Publix about their interest in downtown Montgomery. He says it all comes down to the number of residential units downtown.

“Would we get on their radar screen, and that was kind of the example they used, they said you get a thousand units and you come see us, it’d take a year or two for us to mobilize that kind of thing,” explained Mayor Strange.

Currently there are around 800 apartment units downtown, which Mayor Strange says are between 85 and 90 percent full. He’s hopeful more units that are in the works will put them over that threshold.